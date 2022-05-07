Two killed, two injured as car overturns in Karachi

At least two persons lost their lives and two other were wounded when an over-speeding car overturned in Karachi on Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Do Darya area of Clifton, where a car skidded off the road due to over-speeding and hit a roadside poll and turned turtle after which it caught fire which resulted in death of two persons while two other were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue teams, the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Daud and 26-year-old Rehan.