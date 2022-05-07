News Desk

US, Pakistan committed to strengthen relationship: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the United States and Pakistan as committed to strengthening relationship.

In a message on Twitter, Antony Blinken said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani relations.

He said that we are committed to strengthening our relationship and our cooperation on stability in Afghanistan, combating terrorism, and expanding commerce.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

First consignment of relief goods for flood affected people reaches Afghanistan

Islamabad

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Islamabad

Ashtar Ausaf appointed Attorney General of Pakistan

Islamabad

Interior Minister asks Imran Khan to respects leaders of other parties

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 36 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Lahore

Imran Khan’s protest call will prove to be a game changer: Pervez Elahi

National

Announcement to send reference against LHC judge condemned

Karachi

Two killed, two injured as car overturns in Karachi

Karachi

Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of PTI government

Islamabad

Country most likely to face wheat shortage, PM told

1 of 8,108

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More