331 underage drivers challaned during Eid days

FAISALABAD – City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 331 underage drivers in the district during Eid days.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said on Saturday that traffic police took strict action against underage and rash driving and nabbed more than 1000 drivers including 331 underage drivers during Eid days. The CTP challaned and imposed a total fine of Rs1 million on the violators. Cases were also got registered against 9 drivers on violation of traffic rules.