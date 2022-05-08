Our Staff Reporter

56 power pilferers arrested in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN   –   Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 56 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

South Punjab gets 10 of 14 positions in anti-quackery drive across province

Multan district stood second while Muzaffargarh clinched third position in anti-quackery operation across Punjab, says a report of Punjab Anti Quackery Cell (PAQC). A spokesperson for Health Department South Punjab said on Saturday that Vehari district grabbed 5th, Khanewal 6th and DG Khan 7th positions in anti-quackery activities.

He stated that South Punjab districts won 10 top positions out of 14 across the province according to the report. The department appreciated the CEOs of District Health Authorities whose performance is good and asked Rajanpur health authorities to improve their performance too, the spokesperson concluded.

