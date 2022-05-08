MATEEN HAIDER

Bilawal to take up his new responsibilities as FM today

Islamabad – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would arrive from Dubai on Sunday (today) to formally take up his new responsibilities as foreign Minister. Official sources told The Nation that a briefing has been arranged for the Foreign Minister BIlawal on the working of the foreign ministry and  Pakistan’s foreign relations. Foreign Minister would also be introduced to the top bureaucracy of the foreign Ministry. Later in the week, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would chair  follow up meeting on Pakistan US relations after receiving a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. Sources in the foreign Ministry told The Nation that invitation by US secretary of state to FM Bilawal to attend global food security summit at UN on 18th May is under consideration and foreign Minister is most likely to attend the summit. However formal response would be communicated to the US and Pakistan mission to the UN next week after consultations at the foreign ministry. Bilawal Bhutto took oath as Foreign Minister on 27th April 2022.

 

