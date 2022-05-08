Businessmen for shutting down all expensive oil-based power plants

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The business community has said that the high cost of doing business has proved to be dangerous for Pakistan’s industry, discouraging investment both in capacity and capability, calling for lessening the burden of heavy taxes on the power sector. It asked the government to shut down all expensive oil-based power plants to ensure availability of cheaper energy for consumers. Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Siddiqi, in a joint statement issued here, condemned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for shifting power distribution companies’ inefficiencies’ burden to the consumers by jacking up the tariff. Nasir Hameed said that constant hike in power tariff on the plea of fuel adjustment has pushed the electricity prices higher and added to the already soaring cost of trade and industry. He lamented that the previous government did not pay heed to rehabilitation and maintenance of old power plants which caused several system constraints, inflicting heavy losses.