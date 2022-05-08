Claims of govt bases on lies: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Asad Umar on Sunday flayed the coalition government and went on to say the every claim of ‘imported stooges’ were based on lies.

In a statement, Asad Umar alleged the every step taken by PM Shehbaz-led government is costing the country.

As per details, Asad claimed only in a month, the rate of inflation reached record high of 11 years.

Asad Umar lashed out at PM Shehbaz’s statement over decreasing the flour price by even selling his clothes, adding that till the incompetent government rules, the economy of the country will suffer.