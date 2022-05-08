DC bans appointment of private persons in offices of ROs

RAWALPINDI – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq has banned the appointment of private persons in the offices of revenue officers across the district, informed sources on Saturday.

The DC issued these directions in the light of directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Lahore High Court and Board of Revenue. He also directed all the assistant commissioners to initiate departmental action against the revenue officers found involved in violation of the ban.

The notification No 578/NTO dated 6/5/2022 Office of The District Collector, reads, “On the directions of Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Court and Board of Revenue, Punjab no private person (munshi) is allowed to sit in the office of Revenue Field Staff. Therefore, all assistant commissioners in Rawalpindi district are hereby directed to ensure compliance with the directions of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Court and Board of Revenue, Punjab in letter and spirit. In case of failure, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the violators.”

On the other hand, the general public hailed the decision of DC Rawalpindi saying revenue officers (patwaris) have inducted assistants (munshis) in their offices who demand bribe from people; otherwise, they have to wait for weeks to get their work done.