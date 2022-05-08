Electoral reforms must for free and impartial polls: Hamza

FAISALABAD – Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that immediate relief to the inflation-hit masses is top priority of the government and major reshuffling in police and civil bureaucracy is at the anvil to encourage and entrust responsibilities to the competent officers who can cooperate with the government to facilitate the people.

Addressing a press conference at local Circuit House here on Saturday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has set worst traditions of mismanagements and corruption which has multiplied the governance problems. “W have to work hard to put the province at the right direction”, he added. He criticized the so-called Mr. Clean government and said that the lofty claims have been exposed by the misuse of Tosha Khana and Farah Gogi and investigation was still in progress regarding ring road and many other projects with hidden corruption. He said that so-called media pundits of PTI are trying their optimum best to prove that Imran government was never involved in any kind of corruption but the facts are otherwise.

He said that PML-N had spent Rs.3200 billion on development schemes; projects of 12000 megawatt electricity were launched and motorways were constructed in addition to many other mega projects but the so-called Imran government failed to initiate even a single mega project during four years of its tenure. He said that the country is passing through a critical situation and we would formulate policies on emergent basis to drag Pakistan out of the current turmoil. He said that all political parties must realize the importance of electoral reforms so that fair, free and impartial elections could be ensured and winning party could undertake its manifesto with the support of the masses. He said that he would try his best to transform Pakistan into a state envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah if he was given opportunity to serve the masses. He said that he was not in habit of boosting to set everything right overnight, but he is confident to take steps to redress the people’s problems on emergent basis. He condemned the criticism on Supreme Court by Imran Khan and said that Khan intends to make Pakistan a “banana republic” through his fascist policies. He said that our previous record has proved that PMLN successfully reined in the menace of load shedding and with the blessing of Allah Almighty and confidence of the masses, he would continue his track record of serving masses. Responding to a question about journalist’s colony in Faisalabad, he said that he would sympathetically consider this proposal, Yet to another query, he said that after his election by Punjab Assembly, there is no legal requirement to get fresh vote of confidence from the house.

He also answered divergent questions raised by the media persons. Earlier, he attended the Valima ceremony of the son of MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad. He also visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inquired about the availability of medical facilities.