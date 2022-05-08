Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the enemies of the country wanted to destabilise the country as they were creating problems in the way of successful completion of game changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan would make ensure to provide complete security to the CPEC project, he said while talking to a private news channel. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last government had identified nine economic zone but unfortunately the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not paid any attention on this game changer project, adding where the PML-N had left the ML-1 project it was still there.

The minister said the PTI carried negative propaganda so those governments had such type of agendas they could not make progress, adding PTI did not own the CPEC project.

He said Islamabad Metro Bus project was started with worth of $16 billion during previous government of the PML-N and it was big failure of the PTI which did not functional this project during its 4 years government tenure, adding it was the PML-N led government which functional Islamabad Metro bus during 10 days.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would inform to China about moving forward of the CPEC and would improve the coordination with China in this regard.

To another question about Balochistan, he said peace and development were linked with each other and the incumbent government would open new ways of development in the province and uplift living standards of those people who were living their lives below the poverty line at there through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).