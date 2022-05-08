Establishing government through foreign conspiracy is akin to sin, says Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday has said that no matter if President Joe Biden’s call came or not he will remain thankful to him and now Imran Khan is taking U-turn from his narrative by saying that he knew about the conspiracy from July and government will form the commission over Imran’s foreign conspiracy allegations.

During a meeting with senior journalists, the Prime Minister said that the challenges that Pakistan is facing now have never been seen before and Pakistan will face the biggest budget deficit in history. The former government reduced oil prices without consulting that is a violation of IMF agreements, premier said.

PM said that there was abundant electricity in the country but a power crisis arose due to inefficiency and it was written in the rules that the power plant would be repaired in winter. During Imran Khan’s tenure, fertilizer became expensive, and blackened, now more than three million tons of wheat import will have to import, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that in both the meetings of the National Security Council (NSC) it was clearly stated that there was no foreign conspiracy and Imran had known about the conspiracy since July. Imran Khan may not agree but he will still form a commission. The current change has come legally and constitutionally, not through a conspiracy, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that they will think of the next elections only after electoral reforms. They have abolished Imran’s government with the power of the vote.

Premier further said that their government will invite PTI for electoral reforms whether they come or not and the appointment of the Army Chief will be done keeping in view the seniority on merit.

PM added that Nawaz Sharif is sick and his leader s illness should not be made a subject of politics.

They will welcome the PTI’s long march but will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Rana Sanaullah has devised his strategy to deal with PTI’s long march, Shehbaz said.