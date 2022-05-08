APP

Farmers advised to start sesame cultivation in June

FAISALABAD   –   Agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of sesame (Til) in June and complete it by mid of July for getting bumper crop. According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, sesame is playing a major role in meeting the food requirements of people of Pakistan. Therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum area of farmlands. He said that the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid July. Farmers should use high-quality seed to get bumper yield.

He said that the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would be provided to growers at concessional rates on “First come, first serve” basis.

