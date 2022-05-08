GB a testimony of Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD – Gilgit-Baltistan is a testimony of the Pak-China long-lasting friendship, which has laid down strong foundation for future strategic partnership between both the neighbouring countries, says a report by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

Passing through one of the world’s highest paved roads of Karakoram Highway, crossing the well-constructed long tunnels and bridges, Gilgit-Baltistan no doubt reflective of growing Sino-Pak partnership, as most of the development took place in the region was under CPEC.

While travelling across the Northern Areas of Pakistan from Islamabad to Khunjerab Pass there was an eye-witness account of various development projects that include upgrading and renovation of Karakoram highway and construction of a giant project that is Dasu dam.

The report says most of the roads and highways towards the Khunjerab Pass were found very smooth and well-constructed for driving. However, a few patches of the highway between Dasu and Chilas were still under construction and it was difficult to drive through.

Most impressive was the scenic and natural beauty around northern areas along with well-built tourists’ resorts visited daily by lots of foreigners, including those from China, Korea, Malaysia, and European countries.

Tourists travel to the Pak-China border in large number during summers despite of border being closed till June.

This was reflective of the fact that there is a lot of trust, peace and harmony between the two countries.

The Karakoram Highway also known as N-35 with a total length of 1,300 km connects Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan with Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China.

The highway provides access to Gilgit and Skardu from Islamabad by road. Tourists now prefer this highway.