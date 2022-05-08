Glacier outburst: PM directs to take measures to save lives of people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take emergency measures in view of the destruction caused by a glacial lake outburst flood from the Shisper glacier in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He instructed to save lives and properties of the people and their shifting to safer places.

The Prime Minister also ordered to provide food, medicines, and the required emergency equipment to the affected areas. He directed federal government institutions to extend every possible assistance and cooperation to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan. He also sought report about the losses and the affected people.

Shehbaz Sharif advised to prepare an alternative road due to destruction of the Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway. He also advised to prepare estimate regarding destruction of irrigation and drinking water system as well as two affected power houses.

The Prime Minister ordered restoration of power houses of 700 and 250 megawatts on war footing basis. He said the Federal Government will bear the expenditure to be incurred on the restoration and maintenance of these power houses. Besides, he sought report on the damage inflicted on Karakoram Highway.

The Prime Minister assured that the government will take all possible measures to provide emergency assistance to the affected people and their restoration. He also expressed sympathy and sorrow with the affected people over the losses.