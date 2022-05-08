Gold price up

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs450 and was sold at Rs132,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs132,350 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs386 and was sold at Rs113, 855 compared to its sale at Rs113,469 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs104,367 against Rs104,013, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1500 and Rs 1286 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1884 compared to its sale at $1882, the association reported.