Our Staff Reporter

Govt committed to ensure financial discipline: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD  –   Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that macroeconomic stability was prime concern of the present government.

The minister held a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) led by its president Irfan Iqbal Shaikh, at Finance Division, yesterday. Chairman FBR and senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed the delegation and shared that macroeconomic stability is prime concern of the present government. Therefore, government is strictly committed to ensure financial discipline through effective and farsighted policies for enhancing the overall level of growth in the country. The president FPCCI congratulated the finance minister on undertaking the new role as federal finance minister and presented various proposals for consideration in the federal budget 2022-23. Multiple measures were suggested by the FPCCI members for bringing in greater efficiency in industrial and agricultural sectors. They also apprised about some issues related to taxation faced by business community in the country. Further, they requested the finance minister to consider their proposals and address the stated issues.

The finance minister acknowledged the effective role of FPCCI for acting as a bridge between the government and traders. The current economic situation was highlighted during the meeting. The finance minister commended the budgetary suggestions proposed by FPCCI members for various sectors of the economy. The chair shared that the current government is aiming at inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a pro-people and business friendly budget; therefore, the suggestions of all stakeholders will be given due regard. The FPCCI delegation thanked the finance minister for listening their proposals and assured their support and cooperation in enhancing the economic stability in the country.

