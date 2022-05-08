News Desk

Govt decides against carrying out load-shedding in major cities

Federal government has decided against carrying load shedding in major urban centres of the country as electricity shortfall is likely to go up after a long weekend following Eid holidays in the country.

According to sources privy to the matter, the electricity shortfall declined to 1000 MW during weekend after Eid holidays and there is no load shedding currently being carried out by LESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO.

“Currently, the power production stands at 22,000 MW against the demand of 21,000 MW,” they said, adding LESCO’s demand and supply also stands at 3700MW.

It is likely that a new schedule for electric supply across the country would be issued tomorrow while keeping in view the demand and supply of the electricity in the country. The electric supply is likely to witness an improvement owing to functioning of closed power plants.

The government has decided that it would not carry out loadshedding in major urban centres, however, sources said that power outages will continue for feeders having high losses.

