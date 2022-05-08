APPNews Desk

Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budget: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said Saturday that the government was aiming at inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a pro-people and business friendly budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

During a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh, the minister commended the budgetary suggestions proposed by the chamber members for various sectors of the economy and assured that the suggestions of all stakeholders would be given due regard.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers.

The minister acknowledged the effective role of FPCCI for acting as a bridge between the government and traders. He shared with delegation that macroeconomic stability was prime concern of the present government.

Therefore, he said, government was strictly committed to ensure financial discipline through effective and farsighted policies for enhancing the overall level of growth in the country.

On the occasion, the President FPCCI congratulated Miftah Ismail on undertaking the new role as Federal Finance Minister and presented various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23.

Multiple measures were suggested by the FPCCI members for bringing in greater efficiency in industrial and agricultural sectors.

They also apprised about some issues related to taxation faced by business community in the country. Further, they requested the finance minister to consider their proposals and address the stated issues.

The FPCCI delegation assured their support and cooperation in enhancing the economic stability in the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

National

Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

National

President Alvi rejects PM Shehbaz’s advice to sack Punjab Governor

1 of 10,316

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More