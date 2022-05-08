Graana.com wraps up property festival in Lahore with record visitors

ISLAMABAD – Graana.com’s premium property festival in Lahore captured the attention of thousands of visitors who were eager to invest in the real estate business. Other than this, PFL focused particularly on driving real estate development in Pakistan.

With 40+ brands on the venue offering the best opportunities, the event proved to be successful with its integrated real estate solutions and unparalleled client services. “This is an excellent opportunity to invest your financial assets in a dynamic and stable sector,” stated CEO Shafiq Akbar. “The purpose of this property festival is to provide an inclusive investment platform and showcase the most prominent real estate projects in Pakistan.” This exclusive event by Graana.com brought affordable housing solutions in addition to mega investment projects in the country. PFL was praised by many for its massive success. “Real estate is one of the most significant sectors of the economic pyramid, and it is finally on a sustained upward path in Pakistan,” said Group Director Farhan Javed. “This property festival serves as an ideal platform for all stakeholders with its wide range of opportunities.” In this event, real estate developers and experts brought along not only the best property deals but also functional advice to consider when making the next real estate move. Furthermore, PFL had also arranged exciting entertainment activities for children. With PFL, Graana.com has set new heights for property festivals for future sponsors.