Hamza Shehbaz Force district president congratulates Hanif on assuming office of SAPM

Rawalpindi-Hamza Shehbaz Force District President Rashid Gulfraz Abbasi on Saturday congratulated Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on assuming the office of Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif appointed former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi as SAPM a couple of days ago.

In a statement, Rashid Gulfraz Abbasi said that the people of Rawalpindi hailed the decision of the premier of showing trust in Hanif Abbasi as he served the citizens in a better way during his last tenure.

He said that the whole leadership of PML-N is also united under the wise leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza Shehbaz Force District President Rashid Gulfraz Abbasi also vowed to continue cooperation with the SAPM Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.