Imran concocted ‘foreign conspiracy’ theory of regime change: Sherpao

Peshawar – Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman, on Saturday said that ousted prime minister Imran Khan had concocted the foreign conspiracy theory of regime change to divert attention of the masses from the performance of his government.

Addressing a gathering in Shabqadar tehsil of district Charsadda, he said that PTI chief was inciting the youth to violence and pushing the country towards anarchy.

Sherpao blamed that Imran was trying to drag the state institutions into politics, which was evident from his remarks in his recent podcast interview. “He has punctured his so-called narrative by admitting that opposition had started making efforts in July last year to bring down his government through no-trust motion. So, his foreign conspiracy theory does not hold water anymore,” he said and added the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ousted Imran Khan from power through the no-confidence motion as per the provisions of the Constitution.

“Imran Khan has yet to come to terms with the reality that he is no more the prime minister so he is trying to trigger a constitutional crisis,” he said. He claimed that besides former deputy speaker National Assembly, the President and Punjab governor are also deviating from their constitutional roles.

Aftab Sherpao said that Imran Khan was bent upon straining Pakistan’s relations with other countries in an effort to hide his failure. He also questioned Imran’s efforts to defend his alleged front-woman Farah Gogi. “Why Imran Khan is defending her if she is innocent? She should return to the country and get her name cleared,” he pointed out.

The QWP chairman said that the PTI led incompetent government had added to the woes of the people. “The people were fed up of Imran Khan’s rule. He had no plan to deliver. Imran’s government did not honour pledges about the provision of funds to the merged districts,” he mentioned.

He alleged that the PTI’s provincial government in KP was also dragging its feet to secure the rights of the province.

Aftab Sherpao asked the newly formed coalition government to address the issue of gas and electricity load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on priority basis. He said the residents of the province were facing prolonged electricity load-shedding.

He said the QWP wanted fresh elections at the earliest after introducing electoral reforms to ensure holding of free, fair and transparent polls.