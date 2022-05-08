News Desk

Imran Khan to address public rally in Abbottabad today

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday (today).

The arrangements for the public gathering have been finalised. As many as seven walk-through gates have been installed at the jalsagah to avoid any eventuality.

700 policemen will be deployed for the security of the public gathering. The senior leadership of the PTI including KP CM, Mahmood Khan and acting governor Mushtaq Ghani will also address the public rally.

On Friday it emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address 14 public gatherings in two weeks.

Imran Khan would address the overseas Pakistani diaspora on May 7 (Saturday) which will be screened in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, France, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Switzerland.

The upcoming public gatherings were scheduled in Abbottabad on May 8 (today), Jhelum on May 10, Attock on May 12, Mardan on May 13, Sialkot on May 14, Faisalabad on May 15, Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20.

Moreover, Imran Khan will address two separate conventions of lawyers and ulema and mashaikh in Lahore on May 18.

