News Desk

Imran Khan’s plan for Islamabad long march unveiled

Former prime minister Imran Khan has finalized a plan to bring 1.5 million people to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

The PTI has finalized strategy for bringing millions to Islamabad for long march and avoiding arrests and has conveyed to third-tier leadership of the party.

According to the plan, the party would bring 500,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 600,000 from Punjab and Sindh while 100,000 from Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Sharing the strategy, the PTI has decided to jam major urban centres soon after the announcement of date for Islamabad long march. “The points to choke major urban centres have also been decided,” they said, adding that the party leaders have been asked to prepare strategy to evade arrest and also prepare a backup plan to deal with arrest of the top tier leadership.

It has been decided that in case of the arrest of central leadership, an alternate leadership will provide guidance while calls for severe protest will also be given in case of the arrests.

Moreover, the Insaf Lawyers Forum, the legal wing of the party, has also been directed to remain alert and play active role in case of arrests of the party leaders.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

The PTI chief, in a video message on social media, said that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed in the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

