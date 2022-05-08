JUI-F announces to hold power show on May 19 in Karachi

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday also announced to hold a power show in Karachi on May 19 amid political turmoil and rallies in the country.

As per details, the Secretary General Sindh JUI-F Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro has said that a public gathering will be held in Karachi on Tuesday, May 19 on the orders of the JUIF supremo. Officials and workers should be fully prepared, he said.

He also added that JUI-F would break the record of public gatherings held in the past in Karachi.

The nation must come out for the survival of Pakistan’s Islamic and ideological identity, said Rashid Mahmood Soomro.