Keep armed forces out of political discourse: ISPR

The Pakistan Armed Forces on Sunday taking exception of unlawful and unethical practice of dragging the military in country’s internal politics said that the Armed Forces expect all to abide by the law and keep them out of political discourse in the best interest of the country.

According to ISPR, recently there have been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country.

It said these attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to the Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media.

This practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements and remarks is extremely damaging, said the statement.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

National

Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

1 of 8,127

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More