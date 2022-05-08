APP

Kh Saad visits Faisalabad Railway Station

lahore   –   Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday visited Faisalabad Railway Station where divisional officers briefed the minister about the steps taken to facilitate the people.

During his visit, the minister also interacted with those travelling by Karakoram Express and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Khawaja Saad directed the Lahore Divisional Superintendent to construct shed between platform number 2 and 3 to facilitate the passengers besides restoring parking stands outside the railway station.

He further directed the relevant authorities to repair the platforms besides levelling them.

The minister also heard the problems of the porters and directed the relevant officers to restore the facilities provided to them in past.

He also gave instructions to upgrade the main entry point of the railway station.

Khawaja Saad directed to change the location of vending points so that passengers might not face difficulty while getting on the train.

Talking to media on the occasion, the minister said that those who wanted to make new Pakistan had unfortunately ruined the old Pakistan adding that all things have to be started anew. He said that improvement in railways would be witnessed soon.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Polling to be held in Italy today

Islamabad

GB a testimony of Pak-China friendship

Islamabad

ECP posts revised list of candidates for Balochistan LG polls

National

Imran concocted ‘foreign conspiracy’ theory of regime change: Sherpao

National

‘PML-N’s Fateh Jang show unnerves opponents’

National

54 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

National

Advisory issued for protection of forest, wildlife during heat-wave in KP

Islamabad

PTI city chapter takes out rally against government, demands early elections

Islamabad

PMD issues heatwave warning for today

Islamabad

Gangster wanted in 21 cases killed in police encounter

1 of 8,533

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More