Lt Gen (r) Muzammil resigns as WAPDA chief

ISLAMABAD – Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain has resigned from his post due to some personal reasons.

Muzammil Hussain has sent his resignation to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He served as Wapda chairman for more than five years. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had first appointed Muzammil Hussain as Wapda chairman on August 24, 2016 for five years. Later, the PTI government extended his term of office for another five years in 2021.

“I have been honoured with the chairmanship of Wapda since August 24, 2016 and am pleased to mention, that since then, the Wapda team has achieved some outstanding milestones such as commissioning of several projects which were subject to complications and delays previously like Neelum Jhelum, Kachhi Canal, Tarbela 4th Extension and Golen Gol,” said Muzammil in his resignation.

He further said that Wapda financed 75 percent of this outlay through its own innovative financial models (including foreign exchange of $6.2 billion), therefore minimising the reliance and stress on an already fragile national debt landscape.

In his resignation, he informed the prime minister that he would be unable to continue in this position due to his personal and family compulsions and requested the PM for acceptance of his resignation.