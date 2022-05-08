News Desk

More than two million people will reach Islamabad: Imran Khan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that no matter how many containers these people set up, more than two million people will reach Islamabad.

In his address the PTI chairman thanked the workers for the warm welcome saying that he has come to them for a special purpose. Imran Khan called out to the opponents telling them to see the crowed in the rally that has gathered in PTI’s support against their government and said that people will never accept the imported government.

The former PM pointed out that only one deviant member came out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he has not yet dared to come to Peshawar. He further said wherever the turncoats will go, slogans of treachery and traitors will be heard. Even the school children now know who a turncoat is, he said.

Criticizing the opposition leaders he added here Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq became part of the conspiracy. An elected government was removed under conspiracy.

