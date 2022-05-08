Our Staff Reporter

Naveed Qamar visits NICL, SLIC

ISLAMABAD   –   Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar visited the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Building at Karachi Saturday. The federal minister was warmly welcomed along with the Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Farooqi by Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Company Limited, Khalid Hamid. He was briefed with presentation by the Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance over the working, functions and performance of the NICL. Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Hamid apprised the federal minister that working on paperless environment was being initiated to make the functioning more efficient and transparent. The issue of appointment of auditors was too discussed with commerce minister and he advised the NICL management to get appointed to auditors on adhoc basis. The federal minister for commerce applauded the performance of the company being National Insurance Company of the government of Pakistan and ensured his complete support to make it a more profitable company. The minister was presented memento as a token of thanks at the end of presentation. Later on, the commerce minister visited State Life Insurance Corporation at Karachi, where he was briefed about the performance of State Life and its profit in comparative financial years. Chairman State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain briefed about the working of State Life and strength of the staff. The minister applauded the performance of State Life.

