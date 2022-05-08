APP

NHA to build interchange motorway link road near H-16

ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build model prison Interchange at 17th Avenue near H-16 sector on link road from Grand Trunk Road and Motorway.

An official of NHA told APP on Saturday that the project construction time would be finalized subject to preparation of feasibility, detailed design and availability of financial resources.

He said that the Interchange would also provide alternate link to sectors I-15 and I-16.

 

