Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers, sisters through thick and thin: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers and sisters through thick and thin.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the first consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures. The prime minister said the international community should not forget Afghan people in this hour of need.

Meanwhile, On the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan on Saturday dispatched a C-130 plane to Mazar-e-Sharif carrying emergency relief items for the people of Afghanistan affected by flash floods. The relief goods were later received by Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan along with Afghan officials. Foreign Office spokesman Asim iftikhar said that the sent relief items included tents, flour, rice and sugar.

Pakistan sends relief goods for flood-hit Afghans

The spokesman said a second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan. “Pakistan as a neighbouring country of Afghanistan has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and hopes that the international community would also play its active part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan”, the spokesman said.