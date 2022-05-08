People deprived of justice even after 74 years of country’s formation, says CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday said that the country was established 74 years ago but even today people do not get justice.

Addressing public after the visit of Sundas Foundation, the Punjab CM praised the efforts made by Munnu Bhai and said that he had dedicated his entire life to Sundas Foundation and the unwell children.

Human Shehbaz highlighted that the greatest lesson in the world is the lesson of humanity, adding that good deeds are always remembered.

The CM termed it to be a success if the difficulties in life teaches one to feel the pain of others and care for them. Life becomes easier if a person moves forward with this realization, he said.

He quoted the words of his grandfather regarding humanity and care for others saying that my late grandfather used to tell us if you get an opportunity to serve others, it’s the true form of success.

A successful politician is one who is a good person, said CM Punjab.

He also mentioned that all political parties have to make an agreement for development to revive the economy, the constitution and the law. The problems of the country are like mountains, everyone has to work together, he added.

Hamza Shehbaz further said that if we did nothing then neither people nor Allah will forgive us. He explained they want to achieve the prosperous Pakistan, which was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam.

A successful politician is one who has a passion for serving the people, said Hamza Shehbaz.