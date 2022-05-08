PM desires to further enhance Pak-EU multi-faceted ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while highlighting the strong economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and EU, has expressed his desire for further strengthening this multi-faceted relationship in diverse sectors including climate change and legal migration.

The prime minister was talking to Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan led by Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Seiler, who called on him at PM office in Islamabad on Saturday.

Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Seiler congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office and conveyed best wishes of the European Council president and the EU Commission president.

The prime minister thanked the charge d’affaires for his felicitations and underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with EU and its member states. The prime minister also underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides to deepen bilateral collaboration and enhance mutual cooperation on issues of peace and stability in the regional and international context. The charge d’affaires affirmed EU’s commitment to further deepening of bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Pakistan and EU are celebrating the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Events marking this milestone are envisaged to be held both in Islamabad and Brussels.