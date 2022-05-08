News Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif accepts resignation of chairman Wapda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accepted resignation of Chairman Wapda Lt. Gen. Muzammil Hussain.

According to details, Chairman Wapda Lt. Gen. Muzammil Hussain tendered resignation from his post on Saturday and dispatched it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A year ago in August 2021, the Ministry of Water Resources had extended his term of office and notified Muzammil Hussain as the chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for a second consecutive term of five years.

Mr Hussain had first been appointed to the post on Aug 24, 2016 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During his tenure the projects valuing 2.6 trillion were initiated, while the mega Neelum-Jhelum and Tarbela fourth extension hydropower projects completed.

Besides civil work initiated on three other mega projects, including the Dasu, Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said that Gen. Muzammil Hussain’s resignation is regretful. “He is a capable and professional person. He had got full government support during our tenure,” Tarin said.

