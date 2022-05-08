APP

PMD advises public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued heat-wave warning for the Sunday May 8 and advised public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. The spokesperson said that due to high pressure day temperatures are likely to remain 7-9 °C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. He further said that day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8 °C above normal in upper and Central Sindh, Central and Southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan.  The spokesperson said very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards.  High temperature in the country, he said, would also increase the demand of energy.  High temperatures, he said, is likely to increase the base flow in the rivers during the next week and farmers had been advised to manage crop water accordingly.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

1 of 8,555

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More