PML-N’s Baligh ur Rehman named as new Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday sent another summary to the President’s Office for the appointment of senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Baligh ur Rehman as new Punjab governor.

Official sources confirmed that summary, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s consent has been sent to President Alvi for approval. The PM Office had already moved the second summary to the President’s Office for the removal of the incumbent Punjab Governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema, which had not been approved by the president. Government claims that after ten days, Governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema would be removed automatically.

However, Governor Cheema who is in Islamabad held a meeting with President Alvi on Friday and discussed government moves against him.

Talking to The Nation, Umer Cheema termed the fresh summary for the appointment of the new governor as unconstitutional, and said that without resignation of the incumbent governor, federal government cannot appoint new governor.

PM sends new summary to presidency for appointment

He said the PM cannot appoint or remove the governors without the approval of the president.

He said he would fully resist the moves by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him.

President Alvi has neither signed previous two summaries for the removal of governor nor signed the fresh one, despite receiving the summary at his office.