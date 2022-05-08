‘PML-N’s Fateh Jang show unnerves opponents’

APP

PESHAWAR    –    Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiyar Wali Khan on Saturday said that massive public show of PML-N at Fateh Jang has unnerved the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The PML-N MPA remarked that the mammoth people gathering at Fateh Jang addressed by the party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif testified that his party is enjoying overwhelming support of masses and would easily win the 2023 general elections.

“Mianwali show of PTI’s chief was completely flopped as people have kept distance from his politics of negativity and confrontation.”

He said Imran Khan should return all the money received from selling Tosha Khana’s expensive gifts.

Ikhtiyar said investigation of billion trees afforestation project and Malam Jabba corruption cases would also be brought to its logical end. He said law will take its own course if lives and properties of the people were endangered during the proposed PTI march and the Imran would be responsible for any untoward situation.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members were tirelessly working to pull the country out of existing challenges.

