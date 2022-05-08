Agencies

Police find constable’s  body after 36 days

KOHISTAN – The body of a police constable who died after falling in Kiyal stream while crossing it during the local government elections in Lower Kohistan was recovered from the stream on Saturday after 36 days. According to the police sources, constable Zahid Ali of the district police Mohmand fell into Kiyal stream water while coming back after performing his LB election duty in Lower Kohistan. His dead body could not be found despite massive operation by the locals, police and Rescue 1122 due to the fast flow of water in the late night. However, after 36 days the dead body of the martyred police constable Zahid Ali was found in the stream. The Mohmand police recovered his dead body. The funeral of the police constable was offered in his native town.

 

 

