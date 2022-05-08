News Desk

PPP leaders involved in water theft: Fawad Chaudhry

The former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has stated that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) leaders are involved in theft of water.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the poor farmer is not getting any water from the Sindh River as the water is deviated towards the lands of the PPP feudal lords.

Fawad Chaudhry further stated that the PPP lawmakers accuse Punjab of stealing the water from Sindh to cover their theft which results in hatred among the provinces.

The former minister also said that the farmers of Sindh as well as Punjab are fed up of Zardari mafia.

