Javaid-ur-Rahman

President summons NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly session to meet on Monday (tomorrow) at 4.30pm, in which coalition government would try to pass important legislation including electoral reforms bill. The upcoming National Assembly session will be important as the National Assembly speaker would verify resignations of 123 PTI MNAs. The government would try to conduct elections for leader of opposition in the next week. The process for the formation of standing committees and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would also start during this session. The upcoming session would continue for two weeks. The government has to form standing committees in coming week to start discussions on upcoming budget.

 

 

