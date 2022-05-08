PTI city chapter takes out rally against government, demands early elections

Rawalpindi-The city chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday took out a rally against the incumbent government from Faizabad to Liaquat Bagh and demanded early elections.

The rally comprised cars led by PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi, former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and local members of Parliament. Due to rally, worst traffic jam witnessed on Murree Road as the slow moving vehicles in the rally created problems for the motorists in hot weather.

A senior party leader of PTI told media that the basic aim of rally was to mobilize the workers for expected long march to Islamabad as the party decided not to hold any public meeting in the garrison city.

He said that in the earlier plan, the public meeting was scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi on May 9 but later, the plan changed. He said that the party workers were mobilized through the rally in which all the lawmakers from Rawalpindi district had been asked to participate.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leaders said that the people did not accept ‘imported’ government and they would respond positively on the call of Imran Khan for long March to Islamabad.

They said that the former PTI government was removed to please the US. They said that the present government was increasing the prices of edibles and electricity tariff, and in coming days, it will further increase the prices.

They said that the PTI workers and supporters would remain peaceful in coming long march to Islamabad and they would stage the sit-in in federal capital till their demands were met.

On the other hand, the motorists were very disturbed due to the rally. “Few vehicles stopped the traffic coming from Islamabad on Fiazabad while wasting the fuel and time of the people,” said Muhammad Anwar, a motorist at Shamsabad.

During the rally, long queues of vehicles were witnessed on the Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk and traffic wardens failed to manage the traffic. “The organizers of the rally did not inform about the rally a day before otherwise, a plan would have been made to divert the traffic,” said a traffic warden in front of Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

He said that the extra force was deployed to clear the way for the ambulances. He said that the patients faced problem to reach main hospital on Murree Road.