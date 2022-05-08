Our Staff Reporter

PTI leadership misleading people about ouster from power: Kaira

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was misleading people about their ouster from the power. Talking to PTV, he said despite the negating of national security institutions that no conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government but its leadership was not ready to accept it at any cost. Kaira said Imran Khan was using indecent language against others during his speeches which was condemnable, adding the present government do not want to reply him in same style. The SAPM said Imran Khan was alleging baseless allegations against his political opponents, adding the PTI had been facing badly defeat in recent bye elections. Replying to a question, he said the present government would try to take on-board the PTI about introducing electoral reforms.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

1 of 8,555

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More