PTI’s 20 dissident lawmakers term reference as baseless and fake

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) 20 dissident lawmakers on Sunday have termed the reference submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against them as baseless and fake.

Dunya News has received a copy of the answers submitted to the ECP on the issue of references against 20 deviant members of PTI lawmakers.

Members of National Assembly Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Raja Riaz, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Farrukh Altaf, Amjad Khosa, Afzal Dhandla, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Asim Nazir, Ghaffar Wattoo, Amir Talal, Sami Gilani, Wajih Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Rana Qasim Noon, Jawariya Ahir have submitted their answers.

All the members said that they have not left the PTI and they are still part of the party, no evidence or material has been provided in the references against them.

The members in reply said that the legal opportunity required to respond to the show-cause notice was not given and references against us did not meet 63A. They had resigned from the parliamentary party and did not join any other party. ECP should save time by excluding these references.