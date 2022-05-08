Religious scholars announce support for investigation of external conspiracy

Religious Scholars belonging to different schools of thought on Sunday called on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and during the meeting announced their support for the establishment of a high-level judicial commission to investigate the external conspiracy and also demanded for an open hearing.

Vice President PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Ali Muhammad Khan were also present at the meeting.

The meeting expressed grave concern over the collapse of the democratically elected government as a result of the conspiracy and also expressed support for the establishment of a high-level judicial commission to probe the conspiracy. On this occasion, the resolution was also unanimously approved.

The resolution stated that Pakistan is an Islamic democratic state based on the word “Laa ilaaha illal Lahoo Mohammadur RasoolUllah” and the people have the right to exercise these powers through a democratically elected House of Representatives subject to the principles of the Quran and Sunnah.

According to the resolution, the Chairman PTI, as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, worked tirelessly for the protection of Islam against the ugly and shameful acts of blasphemy and blasphemy around the world.

The resolution said that the concepts and services of the Chairman PTI regarding the protection of the cultural heritage of Islam are worthy of imitation and admiration and the inclusion of Sira Rasool in the curriculum and the establishment of the Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Authority are also signs of Imran Khan s deep devotion to Islam and the Prophet of Islam.