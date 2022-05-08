News Desk

Religious scholars announce support for investigation of external conspiracy

Religious Scholars belonging to different schools of thought on Sunday called on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and during the meeting announced their support for the establishment of a high-level judicial commission to investigate the external conspiracy and also demanded for an open hearing.

Vice President PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Ali Muhammad Khan were also present at the meeting.

The meeting expressed grave concern over the collapse of the democratically elected government as a result of the conspiracy and also expressed support for the establishment of a high-level judicial commission to probe the conspiracy. On this occasion, the resolution was also unanimously approved.

The resolution stated that Pakistan is an Islamic democratic state based on the word “Laa ilaaha illal Lahoo Mohammadur RasoolUllah” and the people have the right to exercise these powers through a democratically elected House of Representatives subject to the principles of the Quran and Sunnah.

According to the resolution, the Chairman PTI, as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, worked tirelessly for the protection of Islam against the ugly and shameful acts of blasphemy and blasphemy around the world.

The resolution said that the concepts and services of the Chairman PTI regarding the protection of the cultural heritage of Islam are worthy of imitation and admiration and the inclusion of Sira Rasool in the curriculum and the establishment of the Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Authority are also signs of Imran Khan s deep devotion to Islam and the Prophet of Islam.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

National

Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

1 of 8,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More