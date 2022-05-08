Sialkot DPO reshuffles station house officers

SIALKOT – District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers in the district and posted them at different police stations.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Muhammed Iqbal Khan from Saddar Police Station Sialkot to Reserve Inspector Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Owais from Police Station Head Marala to Saddar Police Station Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Irshad Ahmed from Motra Police Station to Police Station Head Marala, Inspector Khurram Shehzad from Airport Police Station to DIB Cell Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Saeed from Police Station Civil Lines to Incharge Security Branch, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from Incharge Security Branch to Police Station Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Nasir Yaqoob from Incharge Post Oora Saddar Sialkot to Airport Police Station, Sub-Inspector Najam Faraz from Kotli Loharan Police Station to Focal Person DSP Daska Circle and Sub-Inspector Imran Sultan Focal Person DSP Daska Circle to SHO Kotli Loharan.

11 held for selling, flying kites

Police have arrested 11 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district. According to details, the district police launched a crackdown on kite sellers and flyers and conducted raids in different localities of Sialkot district.

The police recovered 1,740 kites of different sizes, and 107 string rolls from kite sellers and flyers including Samar, Umair, Saleem, Shehzad, Raza, Ilyas, Sajjad, Imran, Luqman, Saddique and Rashid. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

14 held over wheelie-doing

Police have arrested 14 young men on the charge of wheelie-doing in Sialkot district. According to police spokesperson, those arrested were identified as Noman, Hammad, Rashid, Safarish, Dawood, Umer, Abdul Quyyum, Zaman, Rehman, Sulman, Waqas, Ali, Taimoor and Ameer Hamza. The police also impounded their motorcycles. The police registered cases against the accused and sent them behind bars.