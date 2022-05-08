Sindh Chief Minister emphasises judicious distribution of water

SEHWAN – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the need for judicious distribution of water to all so that the growers would be able to get water for crop cultivation.

Though the water shortage in Sindh is because of a shortfall in the rivers of the country which at present reached to 40 percent, however, the situation could be handled with judicious distribution of water among all stakeholders, Shah expressed these remarks, while talking to media persons at Village Doust Khan Rind on Saturday.

The Chief Minister assured that he would discuss the issue with suggestions during meeting with the Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. In view of the situation, the Murad Ali advised the growers to avoid sowing paddy crops in the areas which were facing acute water shortage.

About health facilities in Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province had set an example in this regard by providing better healthcare in all district health centres and hospitals as well as in SIUT, NICVD and Gambat Hospital. However, he said that the provincial government was making all out efforts to activate the Sindh Public Service Commission to overcome the shortage of doctors in small health centres and health units of the province.

To a question about harassment issue in Nawabshah University, CM Murad informed that an inquiry had been ordered and those who were involved in this crime would be arrested. MNA Sikandar Ali Rahupoto, Raees Amanullah Shahani and Ex-MPA Hasnain Ali Mirza were also present on the occasion. Later, the Chief Minister attended a reception hosted in his honour by Makhdoom Zameer. He also attended a reception of Imamuddin Mallah at Boobak Town and also visited towns of Bhamba, Bilawalpur and Bhan Saeedabad to express condolences with party workers on deaths of their relatives.

Sindh complains acute water shortage, seeks federal remedial action

The Government of Sindh has contacted the federal government over the water crisis in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali, in a telephonic conversation, has discussed acute water scarcity in Sindh with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Murad Ali Shah will leave for Sukkur to inspect the water shortage in Indus River.

Syed Khursheed Shah has also reached Sukkur to hold a meeting over the water situation with Sindh’s chief minister at Sukkur Barrage.

The chief minister Sindh and water resources minister will also address a joint press conference. Sindh is facing shortage of irrigation water as recently local people blocked the National Highway and staged protest sit-in over the water issue in Thatta. “The canals are dry and water is unavailable for irrigation of crops as well as for drinking,” protesters complained. Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel had earlier appealed the federal government to provide Sindh’s share of irrigation water. He called federal authorities to take notice of shortage of water in Sindh. The water shortage has affected agriculture crops and fruit orchards. The farmers are anxious how to meet production costs of crops, he said.

Sharjeel Memon urged the government to ensure enforcement of the river water apportionment accord 1991.