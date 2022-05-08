Spices’ exports increase 18.05pc to $83.25 million

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 18.05 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported spices worth $83.251 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $70.524 million during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 18.05 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of spices also rose by 12.70 percent as the country exported 20,218 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 17,940 metric ton during last fiscal year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports however decreased by 6.82 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The spices exports in March 2022 were recorded at $7.894 million against the exports of $8.472 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the export of spices also witnessed decline of 22.46 percent in March 2022 as compared to the exports of $10.181 million in February 2022.