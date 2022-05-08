Tourists urged to avoid wrong, double parking in Murree

Rawalpindi-The Tehsil Administration and City Traffic Police (CTP) of Murree were utilizing all available resources to resolve traffic issues and avoid traffic mess on the city roads while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq urged the tourists to avoid wrong and double parking which would help ensure smooth flow of traffic.

According to a district administration spokesman, the CTP on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan had issued summer traffic plan for Murree to facilitate the tourists and avoiding traffic jams.

The 360 traffic wardens deployed in Murree had been directed to work hard for facilitating tourists, he added.

The DC also urged the tourists to observe traffic rules for resolving traffic issues and avoid traffic jams on roads of Murree. The CTP is implementing a special summer traffic plan devised for the tourist resort, he said adding that Murree was most attractive resort for the tourists and all-out efforts were being made to resolve the traffic problems.

Special teams have been formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, he said and added that parking of the vehicles was not being allowed outside the parking areas.

The spokesman informed that single, double parking was not being allowed on roads except designated parking places.

Several roads including Bank Road, GPO Chowk to Kashmir Point, Hall Road, Lalazar to Kashmir Point, View Fourth Road, View Fourth Road to GPO Chowk, Guldana Road, GPO Chowk to Guldana Chowk, Dilkusha Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Lari Adda via Dilkusha Hotel, Cecil Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Cart Road via Cecil Apartments, and Pindi Point were declared one-way to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He said main control room had been set up at Jinnah Hall in Unit office Murree, which could be contacted at 051-9269015-16-18 besides Highway control room 051-9269189 and Traffic Police control room 051-9269200.

Rawalpindi district police had launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists. Patriata and Pahguari police stations had also been made functional for the safety and service of citizens and tourists, he added.