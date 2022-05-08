Utility stores increase prices of food items as Ramazan package ends

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) jacked up the prices of food commodities as the federal government ended the Ramazan relief Package.

Following a notification issued by the federal government, the price of a 500 gram packet of dates has been increased by Rs10, 950 gram of tea by Rs67, 400 gram of spices by Rs36, one liter of Milk Pak by Rs20 and white cumin 200 grams by Rs23.

In addition to this, the price of 50 grams of cardamom has increased by Rs18, red chilli by Rs18 per 200 grams, shampoo by Rs14 and 100 grams of turmeric by Rs4 at the USC.

The price of pulses has increased by Rs10 per kg and cooking oil of various brands by up to Rs20 per litre, as per the notification.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) says that instead of 19 items, the federal government will now subsidise five items. Sugar will be available at Rs70 per kg, flour 10kg bag at Rs400 and ghee at Rs260 per kg. Rice and pulses will also be subsidised.

The USC’s has completed its Ramazan relief package for 2022. The CNIC requirement will still be intact with limits on quantities such as sugar of 5kg, flour of 40kg and ghee of 5kg. Moreover, the prices of other branded items available at the utility stores are much lower than the general market.

On the other hand, a 20kg flour bag on Friday became dearer by Rs210 for the consumers in Punjab as the official release of subsidised grains finally came to an end. In line with the present wheat prices in the open market, the retail price of a 20kg bag of flour in Lahore has gone up to Rs1,310 and the price of a 10kg bag of flour to Rs660. After the closure of the official wheat quota in Punjab, the retail price of wheat in the open market has gone up to Rs2,325 per 40kg. Flour mill owners have said that at the prevailing wheat price, the price of flour has become costlier by Rs10.50 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of poultry meat has hit the roof while its supply is also short, causing over-pricing to record Rs500 per kilogramme at many places. The official price of chicken meat stood at record breaking Rs473 per kg. However, consumers complained that it is being supplied as per demand and traders have jacked up its price to Rs500 per kg.

On the other hand, egg prices also skyrocketed to Rs150 per dozen on Saturday. In the summer months, such high prices of eggs have never been seen before.