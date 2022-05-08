We have to think beyond personal interests for country’s development: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that we have to think beyond personal interests for country’s development and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has praised generous philanthropists on setting up a modernly equipped world class hospital in the private sector in Lahore, which will also provide free of cost medical treatment to poor and deserving people as well.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to those who took part in this noble cause saying they will be rewarded with Allah’s blessings and millions of patients will be benefited at this Hospital in future.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that active participation of the private sector in provision of high standard health care to patients is a good omen.

He said that the provision of facilities of free treatment to deserving patients and needy is a great humanitarian effort.

He expressed regret over the mismanagement of the great social welfare project, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute during the previous government’s tenure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated state-of-the-art Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore on Sunday afternoon.

He was briefed by the hospital’s management about the facilities available at the hospital, including treatment facilities for cancer, heart diseases and dialysis and CT Scan.

He went to the various departments of the hospital.